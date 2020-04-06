Menu
2007 Lexus RX 400h

Hybrid AWD LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$2,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 377,314KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4877445
  • Stock #: NC200188
  • VIN: JTJHW31U772024053
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

H YBRID AWD w/leather, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, power liftgate, trailer hitch, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/6 CD/Cassette, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, 115V outlet, power adjustable steering column, roof rack and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Fresh trade-in but we are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer - This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at buyer's expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. 4wd, 4x4, awd *Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. awd, 4wd, 4x4

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • cassette player
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Send A Message