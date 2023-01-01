Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

135,690 KM

Details Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Auto GT

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1688492863
  2. 1688492868
  3. 1688492873
  4. 1688492878
  5. 1688492884
  6. 1688492890
  7. 1688492895
  8. 1688492899
  9. 1688492904
  10. 1688492908
  11. 1688492912
  12. 1688492916
  13. 1688492921
  14. 1688492927
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140684
  • VIN: JM1NC25F870124937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 135,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2007 Mazda Miata MX-...
 135,690 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 32,473 KM
$27,388 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 346,171 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory