2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Auto GT
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: JM1NC25F870124937
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 135,690 KM
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
