Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2007 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2007 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Nissan Altima

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1N4BL21EX7C114897

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9504A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, NAV, DUAL SUNROOF, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, NAV, DUAL SUNROOF, 3.6 V6 13,120 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, 6.2 V8, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, 6.2 V8, NIGHT VISION, SUPER CRUISE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT 32,993 KM $131,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Essential 42,993 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Altima