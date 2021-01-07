2007 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Super clean, low kms, 7 Passenger 4x4 finished in Silverstone Blue on charcoal interior including NAVIGATION, air conditioning, tow package, roof rack, running boards, fog lights, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, traction control and keyless entry. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, SE
