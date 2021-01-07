Menu
2007 Nissan Pathfinder

177,336 KM

Details Description Features

$3,766

+ tax & licensing
$3,766

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2007 Nissan Pathfinder

2007 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4X4 | 7 PASSENGER \ NAVIGATION

2007 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4X4 | 7 PASSENGER \ NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$3,766

+ taxes & licensing

177,336KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6548505
  Stock #: 210119
  VIN: 5N1AR18WX7C625681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210119
  • Mileage 177,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, low kms, 7 Passenger 4x4 finished in Silverstone Blue on charcoal interior including NAVIGATION, air conditioning, tow package, roof rack, running boards, fog lights, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power adjustable seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, traction control and keyless entry. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, SE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

