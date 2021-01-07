2007 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Running Boards tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass

Additional Features Navigation System Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

