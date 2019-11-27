Menu
2007 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 A/C FULL POWER GROUP CRUISE LOADED

2007 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 A/C FULL POWER GROUP CRUISE LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$1,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,434KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4382409
  • Stock #: 191064
  • VIN: 1GMDV33117D196490
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic

Air conditioning, cruise control, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, leather wrap steering, AM/FM/CD, automatic headlamps, traction control, roof rails, storage box and trip computer. Fresh trade-in....We are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense.We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Captains Chairs
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

