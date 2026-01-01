$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
2007 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
294,737KM
VIN 4T1BB46K77U012129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 294,737 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This sedan has 294,737 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This sedan has 294,737 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Locking glove box
Front centre console box w/lid
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Accessory pwr outlets
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Interior trunk/cargo access
Vertical headrest adjust
Silver-accented interior trim
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Warnings-inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Independent dual-link MacPherson gas strut rear suspension w/coil springs
Chrome tail pipe
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Exterior
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Temporary spare tire
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Unique grille
Projector-style halogen headlamps w/light control system
LED rear tail lamps
16" aluminum alloy wheels
Additional Features
60/40 split fold-down rear seat-inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control w/Plasmacluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
Interior lighting-inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box
JBL Synthesis audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3/WMA player, audio aux input jack, Bluetooth capability, (8) speakers
2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve Atkinson cycle 4-cyl engine
Optitron electronic analog gauges w/multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, kilowatt pwr meter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Tucson BASE - $199 B/W - Low Mileage 89,154 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision Premium I 192,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 200,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2007 Toyota Camry