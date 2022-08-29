Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Camry

200,837 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE, 4 CYLINDER, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 200 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

LE, 4 CYLINDER, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 200 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1665257999
  2. 1665257999
  3. 1665258002
  4. 1665258002
  5. 1665258001
  6. 1665258003
  7. 1665258001
  8. 1665258002
  9. 1665258001
  10. 1665258000
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

200,837KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9141433
  • Stock #: 7U502037
  • VIN: 4T1BE46KX7U502037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,837 KM

Vehicle Description

6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR A QUEBEC SAFETY>>

SOLID AND RELIABLE VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTION, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2013 Mazda MAZDA2 AU...
 241,553 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 155,922 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 146,200 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory