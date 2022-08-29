$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2007 Toyota Camry
2007 Toyota Camry
LE, 4 CYLINDER, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 200 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
200,837KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9141433
- Stock #: 7U502037
- VIN: 4T1BE46KX7U502037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,837 KM
Vehicle Description
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR A QUEBEC SAFETY>>
SOLID AND RELIABLE VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTION, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2