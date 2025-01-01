$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 BMW 1 Series
2DR CABRIOLET 128I
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 91,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a touch of European flair and open-air excitement? This stunning 2008 BMW 1 Series 2dr Cabriolet 128i, available at 613 Rides, is ready to turn heads. Finished in a head-turning Green Metallic exterior and elegantly appointed with a Beige interior, this sleek convertible blends sporty performance with refined style. With only 91,943km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is poised to deliver years of driving pleasure.
Imagine yourself cruising along scenic routes, the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. This 1 Series Cabriolet offers a thrilling driving experience thanks to its spirited 3L I6 engine and responsive automatic transmission. This rear-wheel-drive coupe provides engaging handling and a confident presence on the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this BMW promises a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable.
Here are some of the features that make this 2008 BMW 1 Series Cabriolet truly special:
- Convertible Freedom: Experience the joy of open-air driving with the touch of a button.
- Sporty I6 Engine: Enjoy the responsive power and exhilarating sound of the smooth inline-six.
- Elegant Design: The sleek and stylish coupe design turns heads wherever you go.
- Premium Interior: Relax in the sophisticated Beige interior, designed for comfort and style.
- Iconic BMW Handling: Revel in the precise and engaging handling that BMW is renowned for.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
