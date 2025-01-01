Menu
<p>Looking for a touch of European flair and open-air excitement? This stunning 2008 BMW 1 Series 2dr Cabriolet 128i, available at 613 Rides, is ready to turn heads. Finished in a head-turning Green Metallic exterior and elegantly appointed with a Beige interior, this sleek convertible blends sporty performance with refined style. With only 91,943km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is poised to deliver years of driving pleasure.</p><p>Imagine yourself cruising along scenic routes, the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. This 1 Series Cabriolet offers a thrilling driving experience thanks to its spirited 3L I6 engine and responsive automatic transmission. This rear-wheel-drive coupe provides engaging handling and a confident presence on the road. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this BMW promises a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2008 BMW 1 Series Cabriolet truly special:</p><ul><li><strong>Convertible Freedom:</strong> Experience the joy of open-air driving with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Sporty I6 Engine:</strong> Enjoy the responsive power and exhilarating sound of the smooth inline-six.</li><li><strong>Elegant Design:</strong> The sleek and stylish coupe design turns heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior:</strong> Relax in the sophisticated Beige interior, designed for comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Iconic BMW Handling:</strong> Revel in the precise and engaging handling that BMW is renowned for.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2008 BMW 1 Series

91,943 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2008 BMW 1 Series

2DR CABRIOLET 128I

12857954

2008 BMW 1 Series

2DR CABRIOLET 128I

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,943KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAUL73558VJ73811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 91,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a touch of European flair and open-air excitement? This stunning 2008 BMW 1 Series 2dr Cabriolet 128i, available at 613 Rides, is ready to turn heads. Finished in a head-turning Green Metallic exterior and elegantly appointed with a Beige interior, this sleek convertible blends sporty performance with refined style. With only 91,943km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is poised to deliver years of driving pleasure.

Imagine yourself cruising along scenic routes, the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. This 1 Series Cabriolet offers a thrilling driving experience thanks to its spirited 3L I6 engine and responsive automatic transmission. This rear-wheel-drive coupe provides engaging handling and a confident presence on the road. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this BMW promises a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable.

Here are some of the features that make this 2008 BMW 1 Series Cabriolet truly special:

  • Convertible Freedom: Experience the joy of open-air driving with the touch of a button.
  • Sporty I6 Engine: Enjoy the responsive power and exhilarating sound of the smooth inline-six.
  • Elegant Design: The sleek and stylish coupe design turns heads wherever you go.
  • Premium Interior: Relax in the sophisticated Beige interior, designed for comfort and style.
  • Iconic BMW Handling: Revel in the precise and engaging handling that BMW is renowned for.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2008 BMW 1 Series