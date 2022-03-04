Menu
2008 Cadillac CTS

264,405 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac CTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA

2008 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

264,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8495986
  • Stock #: 22-9079B
  • VIN: 1G6DM577280126106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 264,405 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

