Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 101,000 KMS!! LOADED W/ LUXURY II PACKAGE AND 4.6L V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, remote start, premium 17-inch chrome alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! -- *as-is due to age* -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2008 Cadillac DTS

101,119 KM

Details Description

$4,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Cadillac DTS

LUXURY II V8 | COOLED LEATHER | ONLY 100K KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac DTS

LUXURY II V8 | COOLED LEATHER | ONLY 100K KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$4,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,119KM
VIN 1G6KD57Y68U198967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,119 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 101,000 KMS!! LOADED W/ LUXURY II PACKAGE AND 4.6L V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, remote start, premium 17-inch chrome alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and more! -- *as-is due to age* -- We are selling this vehicle as-is and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer: this vehicle is sold unfit, not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Murano SL AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START 75,818 KM $18,367 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY| PANO ROOF| MASSAGE | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY| PANO ROOF| MASSAGE | 360 CAM 20,500 KM $51,507 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SL PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV 88,255 KM $20,767 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac DTS