This 2008 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 155,469 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2008 Cadillac SRX

155,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac SRX

SRX

2008 Cadillac SRX

SRX

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,469KM
Used
VIN 1GYEE637580104587

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour AWD
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0153B
  • Mileage 155,469 KM

This 2008 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 155,469 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2008 Cadillac SRX