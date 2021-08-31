2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 6 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7808547

7808547 Stock #: 01164

01164 VIN: 3GNFK12378G177743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01164

Mileage 243,661 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features 4x4 Parking Sensors Automatic

