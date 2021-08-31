Menu
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

243,661 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LT2

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LT2

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

243,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7808547
  Stock #: 01164
  VIN: 3GNFK12378G177743

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01164
  • Mileage 243,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
4x4
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

