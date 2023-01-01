Menu
2008 Chevrolet HHR

116,488 MI

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2008 Chevrolet HHR

2008 Chevrolet HHR

FWD 4dr LS

2008 Chevrolet HHR

FWD 4dr LS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,488MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981731
  • VIN: 3GNCA13D38S678204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,488 MI

Vehicle Description

Are you in the market for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? Look no further! We are excited to offer you a fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained 2008 Chevrolet HHR LS FWD. This versatile vehicle is ready to hit the road and provide you with a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Key Features and Highlights:

✅ Spacious and Versatile: The Chevrolet HHR offers ample interior space, providing room for passengers and cargo. Whether you need to transport groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, this vehicle has you covered.

✅ Efficient Performance: Powered by a reliable engine, the HHR delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It strikes a great balance between power and fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend getaways.

✅ Comfortable Interior: Step inside the HHR, and you'll find a comfortable cabin designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy supportive seating, convenient storage compartments, and a well-appointed dashboard that puts everything within easy reach.

✅ Safety First: Your safety is paramount, and the HHR comes equipped with essential safety features to give you peace of mind on the road. Features may include airbags, traction control, ABS, and more.

✅ Well-Maintained: This Chevrolet HHR has been meticulously maintained, with regular servicing and care. It is in excellent condition and ready to serve its next owner for many more years to come.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and versatile compact SUV. Whether you need a daily driver or a family-friendly vehicle, the 2008 Chevrolet HHR LS FWD is a great choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-XXXX

613-722-0852

877-517-8197
