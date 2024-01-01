$5,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
142,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2G1WU583989255802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
