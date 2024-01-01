Menu
2008 Chevrolet Impala

142,200 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

LTZ

LTZ

LTZ

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

142,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2G1WU583989255802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2008 Chevrolet Impala