2008 Chevrolet Uplander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812622

8812622 Stock #: 22-9140B

22-9140B VIN: 1GNDU23WX8D169147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,091 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.