2008 Dodge Caliber

84,220 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2008 Dodge Caliber

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT - Low Mileage

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336938
  • Stock #: 23-9337A
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B78D725840

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9337A
  • Mileage 84,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!

New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Caliber is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This hatchback has 84,220 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

