$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2008 Dodge Caliber
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,220KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336938
- Stock #: 23-9337A
- VIN: 1B3HB48B78D725840
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9337A
- Mileage 84,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!
New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Caliber is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This hatchback has 84,220 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1