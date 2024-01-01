Menu
ONLY 44,000 KMS AND CERTIFIED!! STUNNING ELECTRIC BLUE PEARL SXT W/ 8-FOOT BOX, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND CARGO LAMP! Cruise control, leather trimmed seats w/ convertible jump seat/console, AM/FM/CD player, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

44,232 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

44,232KM
Used
VIN 1D7HA16K88J108683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,232 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 44,000 KMS AND CERTIFIED!! STUNNING ELECTRIC BLUE PEARL SXT W/ 8-FOOT BOX, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND CARGO LAMP! Cruise control, leather trimmed seats w/ convertible jump seat/console, AM/FM/CD player, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

