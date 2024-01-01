$16,948+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
SXT| 44,000 KMS! | 8-FT BOX| POWER GRP | CERTIFIED
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,948
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,232 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 44,000 KMS AND CERTIFIED!! STUNNING ELECTRIC BLUE PEARL SXT W/ 8-FOOT BOX, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND CARGO LAMP! Cruise control, leather trimmed seats w/ convertible jump seat/console, AM/FM/CD player, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
