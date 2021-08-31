Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

195,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8050885
  Stock #: 01356
  VIN: 1D7HU18N38J225358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01356
  • Mileage 195,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

