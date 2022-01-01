Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

241,284 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8101000
  2. 8101000
  3. 8101000
  4. 8101000
  5. 8101000
  6. 8101000
  7. 8101000
  8. 8101000
  9. 8101000
  10. 8101000
  11. 8101000
  12. 8101000
  13. 8101000
  14. 8101000
  15. 8101000
  16. 8101000
  17. 8101000
  18. 8101000
  19. 8101000
  20. 8101000
  21. 8101000
  22. 8101000
  23. 8101000
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

241,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101000
  • Stock #: 01398
  • VIN: 1D7HU18268J203022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01398
  • Mileage 241,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,779 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Har...
 97,378 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 204,199 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory