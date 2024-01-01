Menu
Just IN Local One Owner 2008 Ford Fusion SEL V6 AWD. This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. Statement above is mandatory by OMVIC when selling an AS-IS vehicle.

2008 Ford Fusion

110,523 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Fusion

V6 SEL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Low KM’s

2008 Ford Fusion

V6 SEL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Low KM’s

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,523KM
VIN 3FAHP02118R134943

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14841
  • Mileage 110,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Just IN Local One Owner 2008 Ford Fusion SEL V6 AWD. This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Statement above is mandatory by OMVIC when selling an AS-IS vehicle.

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Power Driver Seat

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 6.1m (20.0')
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy highway: 8.1L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Front tires: 225/50VR17.0
Rear tires: 225/50VR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 63.0L
Manual driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5)
Front headroom: 983mm (38.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Front hiproom: 1,371mm (54.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Passenger volume: 2,835L (100.1 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 962mm (37.9)
Rear legroom: 939mm (37.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,353mm (53.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.5mm x 79.5mm (3.52 x 3.13)
Horsepower: 221hp @ 6,250RPM
Torque: 205 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 221hp @ 6,250RPM
Engine torque: 205 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Compression ratio: 9.86 to 1
Exterior length: 4,831mm (190.2)
Exterior body width: 1,833mm (72.2)
Exterior height: 1,452mm (57.2)
Wheelbase: 2,727mm (107.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,457mm (57.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Curb weight: 1,623kg (3,578lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Interior rear cargo volume: 447 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 447 L (16 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2008 Ford Fusion