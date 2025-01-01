Menu
2008 FORD RANGER SUPERCAB OLD SCHOOL LOOK ! THE ONE EVERYONE WANTS- LOCAL FORD DEALER TRADE WOW NICE RACE RED EASY FINANING  

***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

2008 Ford Ranger

139,425 KM

Details

$11,871

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126"

12414252

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126"

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Sale

$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,425KM
VIN 1FTYR44UX8PA70959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5632
  • Mileage 139,425 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD RANGER SUPERCAB OLD SCHOOL LOOK ! THE ONE EVERYONE WANTS- LOCAL FORD DEALER TRADE WOW NICE RACE RED EASY FINANING  

***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-XXXX

613-822-2725

$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2008 Ford Ranger