2008 Ford Ranger

130,298 KM

Details Description Features

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

130,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7808550
  • Stock #: 01238
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U28PA14868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01238
  • Mileage 130,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Air Condition
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

