AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2008 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab 4x4
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
178,942KM
Used
- Stock #: AA607
- VIN: 1FTZR45EX8PB05818
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,942 KM
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
