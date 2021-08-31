Menu
2008 Honda Accord

247,378 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

LX, AUTO, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITION,

2008 Honda Accord

LX, AUTO, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITION,

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

247,378KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7691998
  Stock #: 8A810068
  VIN: 1HGCP263X8A810068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,378 KM

Vehicle Description

4900 + TAX + LICENISNG>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, CLEAN CAR FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, COMES WITH A SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED EAST OTTAWA AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

