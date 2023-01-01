Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Civic

130,542 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Man LX/SUNROOF/ALLOYS/LOWKMS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Man LX/SUNROOF/ALLOYS/LOWKMS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1695653179
  2. 1695653184
  3. 1695653190
  4. 1695653198
  5. 1695653205
  6. 1695653211
  7. 1695653218
  8. 1695653224
  9. 1695653230
  10. 1695653234
  11. 1695653238
  12. 1695653242
  13. 1695653246
  14. 1695653249
  15. 1695653252
  16. 1695653256
  17. 1695653260
  18. 1695653264
  19. 1695653268
  20. 1695653271
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466796
  • VIN: 2HGFA15598H011413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,542 KM

Vehicle Description

"Discover driving pleasure at its finest with our meticulously maintained 2008 Honda Civic LX Manual Transmission, boasting a mere 130,500 kilometers. This sleek and efficient beauty offers the thrill of complete control on the road, delivering a smooth and responsive ride. With its legendary reliability and impressive fuel efficiency, this Civic is not just a car; it's a lifestyle upgrade waiting for you. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of automotive excellence – inquire now!"

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2008 Honda Civic 4dr...
 130,542 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento FWD...
 278,927 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX IV...
 166,942 KM
$14,588 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory