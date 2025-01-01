Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda CR-V

237,377 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12461419

2008 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1745878705
  2. 1745878709
  3. 1745878708
  4. 1745878703
  5. 1745878709
  6. 1745878696
  7. 1745878707
  8. 1745878708
  9. 1745878706
  10. 1745878701
  11. 1745878744
  12. 1745878703
  13. 1745878706
  14. 1745878745
  15. 1745878703
  16. 1745878708
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,377KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE48558L810938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5736
  • Mileage 237,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2020 Nissan NV200 S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Nissan NV200 S 78,274 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package 87,398 KM $23,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES 97,880 KM $11,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2008 Honda CR-V