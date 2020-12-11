2008 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features All Equipped Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

