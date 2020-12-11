Menu
2008 Honda Pilot

247,355 KM

Details Description Features

$3,585

+ tax & licensing
$3,585

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

4X4 7 PASSENGER A/C CRUISE ALLOYS

2008 Honda Pilot

4X4 7 PASSENGER A/C CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$3,585

+ taxes & licensing

247,355KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6364565
  Stock #: NC180542
  VIN: 5FNYF18188B502157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Formal Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # NC180542
  • Mileage 247,355 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 7 Passenger with air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, power group, differential lock, AM/FM/CD, roof rails, keyless entry and much more. Fresh trade-in. Drives really well but we are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer - This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at buyer's expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. 4wd, 4x4, awd *Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

