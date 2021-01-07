New Arrival! This 2008 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear floor mats
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
12-volt pwr outlet
Pwr mirrors
Front/rear crumple zones
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Dual front air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Reclining front bucket seats-inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints
Micro roof antenna
AM/FM audio system w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (4) speakers
Rear coupled torsion beam axle-inc: coil springs
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Ignition immobilizer system
Front/rear assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Seatback pockets
Air filter
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
55-amp/hr battery
Deluxe cloth door trim w/map pockets
Shift interlock system
Rear window washer/wiper
Adjustable rear headrests
Remote fuel door & hatch releases
Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs
Body-colour waistline mouldings
Driver seat armrest
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Pwr window lock-out button
14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
P185/65R14 all-season tires
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
Front/rear 3-point seatbelts-inc: force limiters, pretensioners
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve
