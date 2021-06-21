Menu
2008 Hyundai Tucson

65,619 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP ONLY 65 KM

AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP ONLY 65 KM

Location

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,619KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502127
  • Stock #: 8U732041
  • VIN: KM8JM12B58U732041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,619 KM

Vehicle Description

4995 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>> ACCIDENT FREE>>

LOW MILEAGE ONLY 65 KM, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

