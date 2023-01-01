$2,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti FX
FX35
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
- Listing ID: 9846524
- Stock #: V202456
- VIN: JNRAS08W78X202456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives.Service engine soon, VDC off, Slip warning lights illuminated. Vehicle severely pulls to the right. Grinding noise right rear wheel. Dash is bubbling severely. / Fonctionne et roule Moteur de service bientôt, VDC éteint, voyants d'avertissement de patinage allumés. Le véhicule tire fortement vers la droite. Bruit de grincement de la roue arrière droite. Le tableau de bord présente des bulles d'air.AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
