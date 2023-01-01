$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
613-820-8588
2008 Infiniti G35
2008 Infiniti G35
AWD Sport
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
203,585KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9488463
- VIN: JNKBV61F88M258429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1