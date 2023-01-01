Menu
2008 Mazda B-Series

103,036 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2008 Mazda B-Series

2008 Mazda B-Series

B4000, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, POWER GROUP, 103 KM

2008 Mazda B-Series

B4000, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, POWER GROUP, 103 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,036KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467859
  • Stock #: 8PM06050
  VIN: 4F4ZR47E58PM06050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 103,036 KM

Vehicle Description

12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>REMOTE STARTER>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

 

VERY LOW KMS, 4X4, AUTOMATIC, V6, AIR CONDITION, REMOTE STARTER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

