$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2008 Mazda B-Series
2008 Mazda B-Series
B4000, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, POWER GROUP, 103 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
103,036KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9467859
- Stock #: 8PM06050
- VIN: 4F4ZR47E58PM06050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 103,036 KM
Vehicle Description
12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>REMOTE STARTER>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
VERY LOW KMS, 4X4, AUTOMATIC, V6, AIR CONDITION, REMOTE STARTER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2