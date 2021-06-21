Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

210,853 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

210,853KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462403
  • VIN: JM1BK32F081174503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,853 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A NICE AUTOMATIC 4-CYLINDER 4-DOOR CAR, YOU GOTTA COME CHECK OUT THIS MAZDA3.  WE ARE SELLING IT AS-IS AND MUST MAKE THIS DISCALIMER BY LAW: THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD UNFIT.  THIS VEHICLE IS NOT SAFETIED AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTH CONDIDTION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY.  IT MAY NOT BE FIT FOR MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT MY EXPENSE.  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 169 LEBRETON ST. N. OTTAWA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MB Auto

2018 Ford Transit T-...
 120,282 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 141,465 KM
$10,600 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 104,203 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic

Email MB Auto

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

Call Dealer

613-233-XXXX

(click to show)

613-233-3437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory