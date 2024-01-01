$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Saturn Sky
Red Line
2008 Saturn Sky
Red Line
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,356KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G8MG35X48Y118368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P14672
- Mileage 42,356 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Ignition disable
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Drive type: rear-wheel
Speakers: 7
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Number of doors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
Max seating capacity: 2
Front tires: 245/45WR18.0
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 52.2L
Engine horsepower: 260hp @ 5,300RPM
Compression ratio: 9.20 to 1
Horsepower: 260hp @ 5,300RPM
Rear tires: 245/45WR18.0
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: selective service
Front headroom: 978mm (38.5)
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Front legroom: 1,086mm (42.8)
Curb weight: 1,356kg (2,989lbs)
Speaker type: Monsoon
Appearance: analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 4,091mm (161.1)
Wheelbase: 2,415mm (95.1)
Exterior height: 1,273mm (50.1)
Front hiproom: 1,284mm (50.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,332mm (52.4)
Passenger volume: 1,416L (50.0 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 59 L (2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 153 L (5 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
2019 Nissan Qashqai S CVT | Low KM's 4,387 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra 4x4 CrewMax Limited | TRD Off Road | Low KM's 11,640 KM $66,990 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof 159 WB 52,128 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrhaven Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
Call Dealer
613-656-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2008 Saturn Sky