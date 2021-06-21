Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

160,094 KM

Details Description

$9,967

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

V6 | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

160,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7461101
  • Stock #: 210634
  • VIN: JTEES41A182025824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Come visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
