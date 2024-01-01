Menu
109010 Miles = 141137KM Odometer in Miles/US Vehicle This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition. No warranty implemented or implied. No vehicle safety inspection provided. Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

2008 Toyota Matrix

141,137 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix

XR ODOMETER IN MILES- US VEHICLE

2008 Toyota Matrix

XR ODOMETER IN MILES- US VEHICLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32EX8C699454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 64054A
  • Mileage 141,137 KM

Vehicle Description

109010 Miles = 141137KM
Odometer in Miles/US Vehicle
This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

