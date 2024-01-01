$5,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
XR ODOMETER IN MILES- US VEHICLE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32EX8C699454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 64054A
- Mileage 141,137 KM
Vehicle Description
109010 Miles = 141137KM
Odometer in Miles/US Vehicle
This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
