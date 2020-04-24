2008 Toyota RAV4

1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3
613-791-3000
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV-4 Sport LIMITEDNo Accidents - Low Mileage - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors - Bluetooth - Sunroof - Power Locks - Power Seats - 4 Wheel Drive - JBL SoundNO additional fees except for taxes and licensing!*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU.Even if we dont have it in our inventory, were more than happy to find you the vehicle that youre looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.caCERTIFICATION * All of our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the provinces of Ontario and can be safetied for Quebec (unless otherwise stated)FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit Bankruptcy Students and more!!EXTENDED WARRANTY * Yes, there is an option to purchase extended warranty. We can help you chose the one thats right for you!COST OF BORROWING * For every $1,000.00 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131.00 total over 60 months.TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada.Give us a call or a quote and well be happy to help!Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3