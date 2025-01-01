Menu
<p><strong>**COMING SOON** --CERTIFIED--LOW MILEAGE--A/C--POWER WINDOWS--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTHS--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Yes you heard right! This incoming low mileage Toyota Yaris hatchback LE  has financing available up to 48 months, offering SUPER low payments!!!</p><p> </p><p>This Yaris LE is equipped with A/C, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and rear folding seats. Silver exterior on grey interior.</p><p> </p><p>Coming soon! Book in you pre approval and road test today! </p>

2008 Toyota Yaris

118,225 KM

12260578

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923685141052

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,225 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

