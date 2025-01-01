$6,695+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$6,695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,225 KM
Vehicle Description
**COMING SOON** --CERTIFIED--LOW MILEAGE--A/C--POWER WINDOWS--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTHS--
Yes you heard right! This incoming low mileage Toyota Yaris hatchback LE has financing available up to 48 months, offering SUPER low payments!!!
This Yaris LE is equipped with A/C, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and rear folding seats. Silver exterior on grey interior.
Coming soon! Book in you pre approval and road test today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-680-4171