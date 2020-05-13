Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2008 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN MAN

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,692KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5008344
  • Stock #: 19-7603A
  • VIN: JTDBT923181209135
Exterior Colour
Green
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This coupe has 124,692 kms. It's green in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

