2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

147,652 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

ACCIDENT FREE, AUTO, A/C, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, 147 KM

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,652KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8726906
  • Stock #: 8M664462
  • VIN: 3VWTK69M58M664462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,652 KM

Vehicle Description

6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDERS 2.0, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

