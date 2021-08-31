Menu
2009 Acura TSX

224,829 KM

Details

$3,842

+ tax & licensing
$3,842

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2009 Acura TSX

2009 Acura TSX

Technology Package | NEW ARRIVAL | SUNROOF

2009 Acura TSX

Technology Package | NEW ARRIVAL | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$3,842

+ taxes & licensing

224,829KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8010897
  • Stock #: NC211371
  • VIN: JH4CU25639C802868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # NC211371
  • Mileage 224,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include, 18 alloy wheels, sunroof, grey leather interior, 6-speed manual transmission, dual climate control, memory seating system, full power group including power seat, heated seats, Sirius XM radio, rear spoiler, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

