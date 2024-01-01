$16,450+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 1 Series
135 i A VERY, VERY SPECIAL 135i M SPORT!! 6SPD, BECKE
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # K80722
- Mileage 100,345 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It has been for ever since we've had a BMW 135i M Sport on the lot and this 135i is truly a very, very special coupe! Finished in Titan Silver with contrasting Black Boston leather seating surfaces, M Sports package, Koni shocks, Becker tuned, M leather steering wheel, short shift, glass roof, sport seats, heated seats, silver aluminum glacier trim, navigation, voice control, headlamp washers, rain sensing wipers, xenons, adaptive headlamps, dual climate control system, light package, M double spoke261 alloys, anthracite headliner, only 100,234kms all compliment this truly unique and stunning BMW 135i M Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Import Car Centre Sales
613-722-3030