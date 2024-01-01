2009 BMW 1 Series

Menu
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It has been for ever since weve had a BMW 135i M Sport on the lot and this 135i is truly a very, very special coupe! Finished in Titan Silver with contrasting Black Boston leather seating surfaces, M Sports package, Koni shocks, Becker tuned, M leather steering wheel, short shift, glass roof, sport seats, heated seats, silver aluminum glacier trim, navigation, voice control, headlamp washers, rain sensing wipers, xenons, adaptive headlamps, dual climate control system, light package, M double spoke261 alloys, anthracite headliner, only 100,234kms all compliment this truly unique and stunning BMW 135i M Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

VIN WBAUC73529VK80722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K80722
Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It has been for ever since we've had a BMW 135i M Sport on the lot and this 135i is truly a very, very special coupe! Finished in Titan Silver with contrasting Black Boston leather seating surfaces, M Sports package, Koni shocks, Becker tuned, M leather steering wheel, short shift, glass roof, sport seats, heated seats, silver aluminum glacier trim, navigation, voice control, headlamp washers, rain sensing wipers, xenons, adaptive headlamps, dual climate control system, light package, M double spoke261 alloys, anthracite headliner, only 100,234kms all compliment this truly unique and stunning BMW 135i M Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
