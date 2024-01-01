Menu
This 2009 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 220,000 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN WBAPK53549A645719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 220,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
