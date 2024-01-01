$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
220,000KM
VIN WBAPK53549A645719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2009 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 220,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
