2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

89,111 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT - Low Mileage

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8988559
  • Stock #: C12571A
  • VIN: 1G1AT58H597211789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This sedan has 89,111 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.


