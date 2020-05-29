Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Impala

2009 Chevrolet Impala

3.9L LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Impala

3.9L LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,252KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5172434
  • Stock #: 19-5063A
  • VIN: 2G1WC57M991155843
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
This 2009 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This coupe has 143,252 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,737 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 73,976 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 78,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory