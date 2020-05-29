Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Hybrid ONLY 83,000 KM FULL PWR GRP CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$7,946

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,845KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5073945
  • Stock #: 200251
  • VIN: 1G1ZF57579F219335
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Only 83,000 KM! Hybrid with climate control, cruise control, alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with aux input, automatic headlamps, OnStar, block heater, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has EasternOntario's best selection of affordable and reliable vehicles and we will workharder than anyone else to earn your business. We are Ottawa's price leader. Bonus!Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like adetailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

