2009 Dodge Charger

120,475 KM

$12,428

+ tax & licensing
$12,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,428

+ taxes & licensing

120,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7442420
  • Stock #: 210678
  • VIN: 2B3KK33V99H641024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210678
  • Mileage 120,475 KM

Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

