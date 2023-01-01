$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
219,392KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D3HV13T29S808150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,392 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2020 Kia Forte LX 99,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 143,252 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2009 Dodge Ram 1500