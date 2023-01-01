Menu
2009 Ford F-150

89,000 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

4WD/SuperCab 135" /XLT/

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

89,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903428
  • VIN: 1ftrx14859fb23649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and sturdy pickup truck to help you tackle any task? Look no further than this 1999 Ford F150 XLT with only 89000 kilometers on the odometer!
This well-maintained truck has always been stored during the winter months, ensuring that it remains in excellent condition year after year. With a 135" wheelbase, it offers plenty of room for hauling cargo, equipment, or passengers. And thanks to its powerful engine and smooth handling, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident ride no matter where your travels take you.
In addition to its impressive performance capabilities, this F150 XLT comes loaded with all the features you need to make the most of your driving experience. With air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a premium sound system, you'll be riding in style and comfort every time you hit the road.
So why wait? If you're in the market for a reliable and capable pickup truck, come check out this 1999 Ford F150 XLT today. With its low mileage, great condition, and unbeatable features, it won't be on the market for long!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

