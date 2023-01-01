$13,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
4WD/SuperCab 135" /XLT/
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9903428
- VIN: 1ftrx14859fb23649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and sturdy pickup truck to help you tackle any task? Look no further than this 1999 Ford F150 XLT with only 89000 kilometers on the odometer!
This well-maintained truck has always been stored during the winter months, ensuring that it remains in excellent condition year after year. With a 135" wheelbase, it offers plenty of room for hauling cargo, equipment, or passengers. And thanks to its powerful engine and smooth handling, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident ride no matter where your travels take you.
In addition to its impressive performance capabilities, this F150 XLT comes loaded with all the features you need to make the most of your driving experience. With air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a premium sound system, you'll be riding in style and comfort every time you hit the road.
So why wait? If you're in the market for a reliable and capable pickup truck, come check out this 1999 Ford F150 XLT today. With its low mileage, great condition, and unbeatable features, it won't be on the market for long!
Vehicle Features
