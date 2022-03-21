Menu
2009 Ford Focus

178,055 KM

$5,900

$5,900

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

AUTO, AIR CONDITION, POWER GROUP, 178 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

178,055KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8944921
  Stock #: 9W239587
  VIN: 1FAHP35N69W239587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,055 KM

Vehicle Description

5900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

